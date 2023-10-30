Congress expresses concern over law and order situation in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The Punjab Congress has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Seeking accountability from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leaders said Punjab demanded answers. “Where are you sir? Looting and killings are taking place. Young people are being targeted. When will you speak up,” Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

Flagging the killing of Harjinder Singh Johal, Head of Mall Road Market Association, Bathinda, Warring said criminals were getting away after killing people.

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the law and order was at its lowest ebb. “One can imagine the plight of the people in a state that cannot protect the life and property of its people. The situation is going from bad to worse. Who will take the responsibility?” asked Sidhu.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress