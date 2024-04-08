Congress first list expected soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The AICC-appointed screening committee for Punjab will meet tomorrow to finalise candidates before sending it to the central election committee for final approval.

The first list is expected after April 10. As per internal discussion and feedback from the party workers, there’s a strong demand to field local candidates instead of outsiders.

PPC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa would also participate in the meeting.

Sources said nominees from Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur to be declared in the first list. The candidates on the remaning seats would be declared in the second list.

A senior party leader said, “Do not be surprised if the top guns in Punjab Congress — Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana KP Singh — could be fielded.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday slammed the AAP government for making hollow claims about being self-sufficient in power generation.

“The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has sought permission from the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission for imposing power cuts due to shortage of power generation in the state. Thus, cuts will be imposed after the poll gets over in June,” said Bajwa.

