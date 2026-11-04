Congress goes all out for Rahul’s Punjab rally today

The Congress high command is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a huge turnout at the Insaaf Rally in Sangrur on Wednesday, which will be addressed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Besides Punjab leaders mobilising party workers across the state, senior leaders from the AICC are directly overseeing preparations for the event.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has been regularly visiting the rally venue at Phaguwal village in Sangrur, along with senior Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla and other local leaders. Rahul is expected to target the alleged failures of the AAP-led Punjab Government and caution voters against supporting the BJP and the SAD. Party sources said Rahul would also meet families of victims who reportedly lost their lives due to drug addiction.

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The rally is politically significant for the Congress as it marks the formal launch of its campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Rahul is expected to lead the charge alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the state leadership as the party seeks to regain power in Punjab.

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The event will also serve as a litmus test for newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, who took charge after internal differences within the state unit led to the replacement of former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Already, the party had its government in Punjab in 2002-07 and then 2017-22. In 2022, they lost the plot following the exit of Capt Amarinder Singh, who was their second time Chief Minister, but was removed unceremoniously months before the state went to polls.

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Punjab remains one of the Congress's most important states because of its established leadership base and strong grassroots organisational network. At a time when the party and its INDIA bloc allies govern only a limited number of states and Union Territories, retaining relevance in Punjab is crucial to the Congress's prospects in North India.

The state assumes even greater importance after the party's defeat in Haryana, despite remaining in power in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. A strong performance in Punjab is therefore vital for rebuilding the Congress's footprint in the region.

Ahead of Rahul’s visit, Pilot reviewed arrangements at the venue, while Pargat Singh also conducted an inspection to assess preparations.

Singla said Rahul would address the gathering at 10 am and highlight issues such as the drug menace, law and order, unemployment and governance. The rally, he said, would mark the beginning of the Congress campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Singla expressed confidence that people from across Punjab would attend the event and stressed that restoring public trust, ensuring citizens' safety and addressing their concerns must remain at the centre of the state's political discourse.