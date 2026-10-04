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Home / Punjab / Congress has more CM aspirants than workers: Bhagwant Mann

Congress has more CM aspirants than workers: Bhagwant Mann

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 08:18 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Lok Milni at Ghania-Ke-Bangar in Gurdaspur turned into a political outreach programme as he highlighted his government’s achievements, while taking sharp dig at rival parties and interacted directly with workers and residents.

Using colloquial metaphors and punchlines, he sought to connect with the gathering while responding to recent criticism from the Opposition.

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The CM had the audience laughing when he remarked, “The Congress has more CM candidates than workers.”

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The visit was part of the state government’s ongoing public outreach strategy, involving direct engagement with people across rural Punjab. Mann also used the occasion to hear long-pending grievances directly from workers and residents, effectively bypassing the bureaucratic chain.

After the event, the CM held direct interactions with local leaders and residents to discuss their concerns.

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