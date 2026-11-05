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Home / Punjab / Congress has no vision for Punjab, says Aman Arora

Congress has no vision for Punjab, says Aman Arora

‘Only focused on attacking CM, elected government’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP president Aman Arora
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur, accusing him of failing to present a vision or roadmap for Punjab’s future.

The AAP said Rahul focused on attacking Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the elected state government instead of addressing Punjab’s pressing issues and development priorities.

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The party also accused him of remaining silent over the alleged assault on a senior Dalit leader inside Congress Bhawan, where casteist slurs were reportedly hurled at him. It said his silence exposed the Congress’s alleged anti-Dalit mindset and contradicted the party’s claims of standing for justice.

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Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said, “His decision to focus solely on attacking the AAP government instead of addressing Punjab’s pressing issues showed how little the Congress leadership had to offer to the state. The Congress has been reduced to a fragmented political organisation with diminishing electoral relevance across the country. Its repeated electoral setbacks and candidates losing their deposits in several constituencies reflect the party’s declining political standing. Punjab, too, has witnessed Congress’s political decline, with the party unable to present a credible alternative or a constructive agenda before the people.”

‘Mann govt fulfilled

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all election promises’

The AAP also claimed that the Sangrur rally offered no answers on the Congress’s development priorities or its plans to address the challenges facing the state.

While asserting that the Mann government had fulfilled its five guarantees and was working on its commitments to the people, the AAP accused the Congress of relying on political rhetoric instead of presenting a concrete vision for Punjab.

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