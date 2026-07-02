Congress High command banks on continuity to avoid another Punjab crisis

Old faces in the Punjab Congress are new again with the party high command in Delhi failing to come up with a new strategy for the state unit, despite a seriously attempted revamp in the Capital last week.

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Amrinder Singh Raja Warring remains president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), while Partap Singh Bajwa remains the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

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With roughly eight months left for the Assembly poll, sources said the high command was keen not to repeat the “mistake” of 2021, when Capt Amarinder Singh was replaced as Chief Minister barely four months before the elections by Charanjit Singh Channi.

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Channi, who was reportedly a strong contender for the PPCC chief’s post, has been appointed the chairperson of the campaign committee.

While the position gives him a prominent role in the party’s poll strategy, the adjustment is being seen by some as an attempt to accommodate his ambitions without disturbing the existing top leadership structure.

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Party sources indicated that serious infighting between the Raja Warring and Channi camps had left the high command with limited options.

“Due to lack of consensus among top Punjab Congress leaders, the high command decided to continue with the existing arrangement while adjusting senior leaders in different committees,” a senior Congress leader told The Tribune.

Sources said though the attempt was to “balance” the claims of all main leaders — besides Raja Warring as PPCC chief, Bajwa as the CLP leader and Channi —the party has kept the door open for multiple aspirants for the chief ministerial post.

The sources cited examples of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who headed the campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh before becoming the CM, and VD Satheesan, who was the CLP leader in Kerala before taking over as the Chief Minister.

The appointments also include Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the chairperson of the core committee and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh as the head of the manifesto committee.

The party has distributed responsibilities across various election-related committees, giving representation to leaders from the Jat Sikh, Dalit, Hindu and OBC communities.

Three working presidents have been appointed — Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian.

Senior leaders such as Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh, OP Soni, Razia Sultana and others have been named co-chairpersons in different panels.

With these appointments, the Congress high command appears to be walking a tightrope — maintaining continuity at the top while trying to keep ambitious leaders engaged and accommodating various factions in the run-up to the crucial 2027 elections