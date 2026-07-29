Congress infighting hits ground as Channi’s son skips youth protest against Bains

Simmering factionalism within the Punjab Congress appears to have spread from the party’s top leadership to its grassroots organisation. Visible cracks in the party surfaced during a Punjab Youth Congress protest against Education and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains in the Anandpur Sahib constituency yesterday.

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What was planned as an aggressive campaign to corner the AAP government over the alleged recruitment exam paper leak became a talking point for the Congress’ own internal divisions. The protest, held at Ghambirpur, the native village of Harjot Singh Bains, exposed the apparent disconnect between the state Youth Congress leadership and the Ropar district unit.

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The most striking absence was that of Navjit Singh Navi, son of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Navi is the elected district president of the Youth Congress in Ropar district. Several office-bearers of the Ropar District Youth Congress and a large section of the local Congress organisation were also absent from the protest.

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The absence of the district leadership immediately fuelled speculation in political circles, especially since the protest was meant to showcase Congress unity on an issue the party has been aggressively raising against the AAP government. Instead, the event highlighted organisational fault lines that have persisted in the state unit despite repeated attempts by the Congress high command to project reconciliation.

Leaders present at the protest avoided commenting on the absence of the district leadership. Repeated attempts to contact Navjit Singh Navi for his reaction were unsuccessful as his mobile phone remained switched off. He also did not respond to WhatsApp messages seeking his version.

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The development comes at a politically sensitive time for the Punjab Congress, which has been struggling to move past the bitterness that followed recent organisational appointments. Supporters of Charanjit Singh Channi had openly expressed disappointment after the party high command decided to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president. A section of party leaders had favoured Channi for the top organisational post, and resentment within his camp has remained visible since.

Political observers believe the absence of leaders associated with the Channi camp from a protest organised by the party’s youth wing sends a significant political message. While the Congress leadership has repeatedly claimed that differences within the party have been resolved, the developments in Anandpur Sahib suggest that the organisational divide may be deeper.

The protest itself failed to generate the momentum the Youth Congress had anticipated. Scheduled to begin at 11 am, the dharna started nearly two hours late and drew only a modest gathering of workers. Local political observers attributed the lukewarm turnout partly to the absence of active participation by the district leadership and local cadre, whose mobilisation is considered crucial for any major political programme in the constituency.

Punjab Youth Congress president Shubham Sharma led the demonstration, accusing the AAP government of failing to maintain transparency in recruitment examinations and demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. However, the Congress’ attempt to put the government on the defensive was overshadowed by questions about its own organisational cohesion.

With Punjab Assembly election drawing closer, the incident has reinforced concerns that unresolved factional rivalries are beginning to affect the party’s functioning at the ground level. If the Congress fails to bridge these divides, its campaign against the ruling AAP may be repeatedly undermined by internal discord ahead of the Assembly election.