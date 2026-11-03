Congress issues show-cause notice to Brinder Dhillon over spat with Dalit leader at party office

Almost a week after a spat between two Congress leaders — former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon and former Punjab Congress Committee secretary Ranjit Singh Tarkhan Majra — at Congress Bhawan, the former has been issued a show-cause notice.

The chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee, Avtar Henry, issued the show-cause notice to Dhillon on Sunday, asking him to furnish a reply within three days. Henry wrote, “A complaint has been received against you by the PCC. There are allegations that you behaved inappropriately with Tarkhan Majra and passed objectionable and derogatory comments against him. You are given three days to give a satisfactory reply, failing which disciplinary action can be taken against you.”

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Dhillon confirmed having received the notice. He denied allegations of manhandling that have been doing the rounds. “It was just an exchange of verbal arguments. I hope I shall be able to sort it out,” he said.

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While Dhillon is a ticket aspirant from Ropar, Tarkhan Majra has been seeking a ticket from Bassi Pathana, and hence they do not have any direct political confrontation. They, however, represent two rival groups in the party. Since Dhillon’s supporters allegedly managed to remove the specific portion of the video from DVR at Congress Bhawan, Tarkhan Majra is reportedly all the more aggrieved.

Tarkhan Majra has been publicly expressing his grievance against Dhillon. Before lodging a complaint with PCC president Pargat Singh, he posted on his Facebook page: “I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and have been serving the party for many decades. But the beating and use of casteist words by Brinder Dhillon at the Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh, has shaken me. Today, when the 140-year-old Congress party is being led by Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to our Dalit community, such an incident is extremely sad. I request Pargat Singh to give me justice and take strict action in this matter. What happened to me should not happen to any other worker. My fight is for my self-respect and the respect of the Dalit community and justice.”

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Even though the notice was issued on Sunday, it came into the public domain on Tuesday, just a day before Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur. There are reports that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders plan to take advantage of the anti-Dalit sentiment within a section of the Congress and raise questions over the matter on the sidelines of the Congress rally.