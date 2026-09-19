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Home / Punjab / Congress leader gets death threat over remarks on Moosewala’s father, Bambiha gang member booked

Congress leader gets death threat over remarks on Moosewala’s father, Bambiha gang member booked

Gurpreet Singh Vicky says his comments were in response to statements by Sidhu Moosewala’s father and denies speaking against the Punjabi singer or his family

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Gurpreet Singh Vicky. File photo
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Mansa Sadar police have registered a case against an unidentified member of the Bambiha gang following death threats issued to former Congress district president and current Pradesh Congress Committee member and advocate Gurpreet Singh Vicky.

According to the complaint filed with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mansa, Vicky, also the former District Planning Board chairman, received a threat call and a voice note on WhatsApp from an international number on Thursday.

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The caller, allegedly claiming to represent the Bambiha group, threatened Vicky and warned him against making statements regarding late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala and his father.

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Talking to The Tribune, Vicky, a resident of Nangal Khurd village here, said, "I am an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Mansa constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. I never spoke against the slain singer Moosewala or his family, but I recently replied to some weird statements made by Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala. I have not just demanded security personnel, but also requested the police to check the phone records of Balkaur Singh, his brother and Shaganpreet."

Notably, Shaganpreet worked as a manager of Moosewala in the past.

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Vicky further claimed that he had recorded the WhatsApp call on another phone, which he along with the voice note, has submitted to the police.

"The caller directly warned me not to speak against Moosewala or his family, or I will be shot dead. He also threatened my family, and said that if I want to see a trailer, he will show it immediately," alleged Vicky.

Mansa Sadar police have registered an FIR under Sections 351(3), 351(4) and 61 of the BNS. Vicky claimed that PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also spoke to the senior police officers, but he was not given security cover yet.

Meanwhile, repeated attempts to contact Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, to get his comment proved futile.

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