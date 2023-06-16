 Congress leader Partap Bajwa demands tabling of report in Punjab Assembly on last year’s ‘Operation Lotus’ : The Tribune India

Congress leader Partap Bajwa demands tabling of report in Punjab Assembly on last year’s ‘Operation Lotus’

A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 19 and 20

Congress leader Partap Bajwa demands tabling of report in Punjab Assembly on last year’s ‘Operation Lotus’

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 16

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday wrote to the Punjab Assembly speaker seeking tabling of an action taken report on 'Operation Lotus', an alleged bid by the BJP to topple the state government last year, in the upcoming session of the House.

A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 19 and 20.

Last year, the AAP dispensation had moved a confidence motion in the assembly after alleging that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government as part of its 'Operation Lotus'.

The motion was passed in the assembly on October 3 last year with the Congress and the BJP abstaining from voting.

In his missive to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa said, "I am writing to you today to bring your attention to a matter of utmost importance, namely the motion of confidence and subsequent discussions that took place during the special session of the House." The leader of opposition said the confidence motion, which was initiated by Mann and seconded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, was tabled in the House on September 27 last year.

"The chief minister spoke passionately for 36 minutes, followed by a speech from Shri Aman Arora, the Information and Public Relations Minister, which lasted for 13 minutes," said Bajwa.

"Consequently, a substantial amount of time, totalling three hours and 11 minutes, was dedicated to addressing alleged poaching attempts by the ruling party at the Centre," he said.

"It is regrettable to note that the substantial investment of public funds in these proceedings cannot be overlooked. The grandstanding of the Aam Aadmi Party to convey its respect for the electoral verdict of the people of Punjab has incurred significant expenses.

"The pursuit of justice and the conveyance of a strong message necessitated the allocation of substantial resources towards these efforts," said Bajwa.

The Congress leader pointed out that ahead of the session, a delegation of AAP MLAs led by Cheema had even met the state police chief. Following this, an FIR was lodged in the matter.

"Given the interest of the people of Punjab in this matter, it is imperative that the outcome of the criminal proceedings initiated by the government be shared with them. Thus, I kindly request to call for the progress made in these proceedings and provide an action taken report on the episode known as 'Operation Lotus'," said Bajwa.

"By furnishing an action taken report, we can demonstrate our commitment to upholding the values of justice and providing the people with the information they seek," the Qadian MLA said.

"I eagerly await your prompt response regarding the laying of the Action Taken Report on Operation Lotus on the Floor of the House in the coming session," he said.  

#BJP #Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

6
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

7
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

8
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

9
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

10
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange ‘pettiness’ barb

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery