Congress leaders called to Delhi to discuss ordinance issue

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 28

Amid strong opposition by Punjab Congress leaders over supporting the AAP Government in Delhi in opposing the BJP on the ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court ruling, senior state leaders have been called to Delhi tomorrow by the party high command.

Don’t support Kejri The party high command should not give time to meet Arvind Kejriwal. Going by the past experience in Delhi, we should not support AAP at any cost. AAP has eaten into the Congress vote bank and it suits the BJP. Former PPCC chief

PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Deputy CM and party affairs in charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are among the senior leaders called for the meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the meeting.

The meeting has been called after AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal sought a report from PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring on the issue. A senior party leader said apart from the vendetta politics being played against party leaders in Punjab, the state leaders want the central leadership to see through the AAP intention.

“The party high command should not give time to meet Arvind Kejriwal. Going by the past experience in Delhi, we should not support AAP at any cost. AAP has eaten into the Congress vote bank and it suits the BJP,” said a former PPCC chief.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has already urged the high command that AAP deserved no solidarity because it had unleashed a ruthless witch-hunt against the Congress MLAs, leaders and workers in the state. The party high command has been urged to consult the leaderships of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka before even considering helping AAP.

Punjab Congress leaders feel that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to set up a narrative that he was capable of uniting the Opposition against the BJP.