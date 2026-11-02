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Home / Punjab / Congress leaders look to put up united front at Nov 4 ‘Insaaf Rally’

Congress leaders look to put up united front at Nov 4 ‘Insaaf Rally’

Vijay Inder Singla visited the venue for their November 4 “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur

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Aman Sood
Sangrur, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla inspects the party’s rally venue.
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A day after meeting party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress leaders led by Vijay Inder Singla visited the venue for their November 4 “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur.The entire state Congress leadership is looking to put up a united face after months of bickering in the open.

Punjab Congress Election Management and Coordination Committee chairperson Vijay Inder Singla said the entire Punjab Congress was buoyed by the November 4 rally. He said the party would sound the poll bugle at the event.

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Singla said the gathering would raise Punjab’s concerns and its demand for justice. “The Congress will seek a mandate for clean, strong and accountable governance that ensures security for young people, women, farmers and traders and restores Punjab’s progress and development,” he added.

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The leader said Rahul Gandhi has always raised issues that directly concern the youth and the citizens of the state, adding, “During his past visits he has raised questions on the prevalence of drugs in the state and the deteriorating law and order.”

“Punjab is looking for a decisive change as the Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed the trust of the people, with its tall promises giving way to failed governance, corruption and drug menace. They have transformed Punjab into a police state and there will be no surprises that the sidelined leaders within AAP lead the mutiny after the election commission puts the state under code of conduct,” Singla, who is likely to contest from Sangrur, said.

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On Saturday, Kharge and Gandhi met Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, Pradesh Congress chief Pargat Singh, former state head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla and Sangat Singh Gilzian.

The rally and Gandhi’s visit will be the first major Congress event in the state ever since the party named Pargat Singh as the Punjab Congress chief. In addition to the challenge of putting up a united front, the rally also presents a litmus test for Pargat’s leadership.

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