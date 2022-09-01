Congress leaders pay tributes to former Punjab CM Beant Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The Punjab Congress today paid tributes to the late Chief Minister, Beant Singh, on his 27th death anniversary by participating in a “Sarab Dharam Sammelan”, a state-level function, at his memorial in Sector 42 here.

PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with former ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and others were present at the event. CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa was not present as he was away to Himachal Pradesh for party events.

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of the slain CM, pledged to carry forward the development policies and schemes initiated by his grandfather.

