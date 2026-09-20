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Home / Punjab / Congress leaders placed under house arrest

Congress leaders placed under house arrest

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Tribune News Service
Patiala/Mansa, Updated At : 08:41 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The Dhuri police today allegedly placed two Congress leaders under house arrest ahead of the proposed visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday.

The Congress leaders—former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy and Hardeep Singh Dolatpur—had decided to show black flags and question the CM over several public welfare issues.

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The former MLA said the CM used to invite questions himself. “Now, when we have sought time to ask him questions, my entire family has been placed under house arrest. I wanted to apprise the CM of the grim reality and poor conditions prevailing in the Dhuri segment,” he said. The police said the Congress leaders had planned to show black flags to the CM and disrupt the movement of his convoy.

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Cong leader gets death threat

The Mansa police have booked an unidentified member of the Bambiha gang for allegedly threatening former Congress district president and PCC member Gurpreet Singh Vicky. Vicky claimed the caller warned him not to speak against slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and his father Balkaur Singh.

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According to a complaint filed with Mansa SSP, Vicky received a threat call and a voice note on WhatsApp from an international number on Thursday evening.

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