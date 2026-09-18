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Home / Punjab / Congress leaders question Centre action against drug menace in Punjab

Congress leaders question Centre action against drug menace in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday held the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in Punjab responsible for what they alleged was inadequate action against the drug menace, questioning the effectiveness of measures to curb trafficking and cross-border smuggling.

Their remarks came ahead of the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras, scheduled from September 18 to 30 across the state. Reacting to the BJP’s proposed yatra against drugs in Punjab, Warring said the AAP government had “completely failed” to tackle the problem. However, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre could not escape responsibility.

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Warring questioned why the Border Security Force, which guards the international border, had failed to prevent the alleged smuggling of drugs into Punjab.

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“The buck stops at Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said, alleging that most drugs were being smuggled into the state from Pakistan.

Warring also accused the BJP of “playing a friendly match with its B-team in Punjab” over the drug issue, alleging that the campaigns launched by the two parties amounted to “theatrical presentations”.

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Meanwhile, Randhawa said the reported identification of several Punjab districts as ultra-sensitive drug zones highlighted what he described as failures of both the Centre and the state government.

He said the Centre was responsible for border security, checking drone activity and preventing international smuggling, while the state government was responsible for tackling drug trafficking, corruption and alleged political patronage within Punjab.

Randhawa demanded a joint accountability report from the Centre and Punjab Government, detailing the results achieved in curbing drug trafficking, preventing drone infiltration, arresting major traffickers and rehabilitating drug-affected youth.

The Congress leaders’ criticism comes amid an intensifying political exchange over the drug issue, with the BJP preparing its statewide campaign and the AAP government defending its record on tackling drug trafficking and addiction.

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