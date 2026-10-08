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Home / Punjab / Congress leaders rally in Amritsar to showcase unity under new PPCC chief Pargat Singh

Congress leaders rally in Amritsar to showcase unity under new PPCC chief Pargat Singh

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:19 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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PPCC chief Pargat Singh in Amritsar on Thursday. Also seen in the picture is Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot. Tribune photo
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Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh and Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Thursday morning, where a large number of party leaders and workers gathered to welcome them in a show of strength and unity.

The airport witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of Congress workers, with supporters arriving in large numbers and welcoming Pargat Singh amid drum beats and slogans. Several senior leaders and former legislators also reached the airport with their supporters.

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Former minister Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Inderbir Singh Bolaria, among other Congress leaders, welcomed Pargat Singh and Sachin Pilot.

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The gathering assumes significance as the state Congress seeks to project a united face under its new leadership. The presence of leaders from different factions and their supporters at the airport was seen as an effort to demonstrate solidarity with the newly appointed PPCC chief.

Danny said Pargat Singh’s appointment had generated considerable enthusiasm among Congress workers, particularly the younger cadre. He said workers had welcomed the decision and were looking forward to strengthening the party organisation under his leadership.

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Bolaria said the presence of Congress leaders and workers reflected that the party was strong and united. He said some Congress leaders had also reached Delhi to support the struggle being led by Rahul Gandhi.

After his arrival, Pargat Singh is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple, Ram Tirath, Durgiana Temple and other religious places in Amritsar to pay obeisance.

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