Congress leaders to abide by decision of high command on poll pact in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Even as differences among Congress leaders on alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under INDIA bloc for Punjab was witnessed in a meeting chaired by Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary in Delhi, they unanimously decided today to abide by the final decision of the party high command.

Chaudhary asked the state leaders to conduct a pre-poll survey on its winning prospects in the 13 parliamentary segments. A senior leader did not rule out the AICC conducting a survey on its own.

All party MPs attended the meeting chaired by Chaudhary. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu were among those present.

While the Punjab Congress are opposed to the alliance with AAP, saying that the ruling party in the state will eat into the Congress vote bank, some other MPs are supporting the alliance.

“First, the stand of the party on supporting or opposing AAP has to be clear. Then the strategy has to be worked out accordingly. The meeting was held to bring the state leader and MPs on one platform for the General Election. The leaders have been asked to give a clear opinion when they meet the party’s top brass on December 18. The crucial meeting to decide on the alliance is to be held on December 19,” said another MP.

Warring said feedback of the party leaders had been taken. He said there had been no communication from the high command regarding seat sharing with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls. We are working on all 13 seats, evaluating caste and regional combinations, he added.

