Congress legislators cry foul as halqa chiefs preside over official meetings in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 12

AAP’s controversial concept of allowing halqa in-charge (area chief) to preside over official meetings has become a norm rather than an exception.

Opposition MLAs and even officials are crying hoarse as they claim “democratic morality and probity” have become major casualties.

In Gurdaspur district, which has seven Assembly seats, the concept of halqa in-charge is more pronounced than anywhere else. AAP has two MLAs here, while the remaining five seats — Fatehgarh Churian, Dinanagar, Qadian, Gurdaspur and Dera Baba Nanak — have Congress legislators. On all these five seats, the state government has named its own representatives as halqa in-charge.

Sources said top police and civil administration officers have been instructed to make sure that their work was done in an expeditious manner.

Congress MLAs say despite being elected, they did not have much say in the decisions in their Assembly seats, while the ‘selected’ leaders were calling the shots.

They cited a recent incident in which Fatehgarh Churian halqa in-charge Balbir Singh Pannu chaired an official meeting of revenue officials.

Pannu had lost the 2022 Assembly polls to ex-Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa by more than 6,000 votes.

Before the meeting started at the local BDPO office, officials were caught in no man’s land. They wanted to skip the proceedings, but fearing a backlash they were virtually forced to attend it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Manmohan Singh said Pannu had openly flouted the rules.

A fortnight ago, Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal had summoned Pannu to her office after she had received a complaint that he was using a fake number plate on his pilot vehicle.

Tript Bajwa said the government was eroding the confidence of the public by giving power to “such leaders.”

Ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the halqa in-charge concept was “one big hoax being played out on the people.”

“In my seat of Dera Baba Nanak, from a teacher to a constable, all transfers and postings are being handled by a local leader who, incidentally, had lost to me,” said Randhawa.

