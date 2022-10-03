Congress likely to boycott voting on trust motion in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, October 2
On the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session, the Congress is all set to corner the government on the law and order situation in the state.
The Congress is likely to boycott the voting on the confidence motion after raising the issue of AAP MLAs’ alleged misbehaviour with civil and police officials, escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, a key suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala case, besides other issues during the Zero Hour.
The Congress has already said the confidence motion is unprecedented in legislative history and violative of the rules and regulations. A substantive motion moved against the CM by the Leader of Opposition has been rejected by the Speaker.
In the last three sittings of the session, the Congress has been demanding arrest and FIR against minister Fauja Singh Sarari.
Partap Singh Bajwa said a meeting of the CLP had been called ahead of the Assembly session.
