Congress likely to drop two MPs

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 21

In the run-up to the internal exercise by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to announce candidates for 13 seats, two sitting MPs in the state are likely to be dropped.

Presently, the party has six sitting MPs, GS Aujla (Amritsar), Jasbir Singh Gill (Khadoor Sahib), Muhammad Sadiq (Faridkot), Ravneet Bittu (Ludhiana), Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib) and Dr Amar Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib).

A senior PPCC functionary said though it was difficult to deny ticket to the sitting MPs, feedback was not favourable for some of them. “Though internal discussions have been held over likely dropping of two of the MPs, who rated poorly in the surveys, nothing is final yet,” said the functionary.

‘Top guns may be fielded’ Do not be surprised if the top guns like Sukhjinder Randhawa, a former minister and general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, Rana KP Singh, former Speaker and chairman of the screening committee for 11 states, PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Channi will be asked to contest the elections. —A senior leader

In the last three meetings of the AICC-appointed screening committee headed by Bhakta Charan Dass, discussions were held on the outcome of the surveys and on dropping or swapping some MPs. But a clear signal has been sought from the party high command regarding the MPs.

As the clarification is expected by next week, the screening committee will be meeting thereafter and shortlist the names.

With AAP announcing eight candidates and rest of the parties yet to make the announcements, the Congress is adopting wait-and-watch policy to ensure that no further dissension take place before the names of the contesting candidates are approved by the CEC.

It has been internally decided that family members of senior leaders will not be given ticket. “Do not be surprised if the top guns like Sukhjinder Randhawa, a former minister and general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, Rana KP Singh, former Speaker and chairman of the screening committee for 11 states, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Channi would be asked to contest the elections”, said a senior leader.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress