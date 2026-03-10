Congress MLAs approach Punjab Women Commission over CM’s Mann’s ‘derogatory’ remarks

Hours after Punjab Women Commission chairperson Raj Lalli Gill summoned Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira over his alleged remarks against women beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan scheme, Congress MLAs sought registration of case against CM Bhagwant Mann for his alleged anti-women remarks made during a Women’s Day event in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and several Congress MLAs lodged a written complaint with the chairperson of the commission this evening.

Advertisement

In a written representation submitted to the commission, the Congress legislators alleged that the Chief Minister’s comments conveyed an objectionable message about women and were inappropriate, particularly on an occasion meant to celebrate and uphold women’s dignity and rights.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, while various programmes, seminars and awareness campaigns were being organised across the country to highlight women’s empowerment and equality on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister, during a public event in Punjab, narrated an anecdote from his college days. The Congress leaders claimed that the incident described by Mann included remarks about a girl student and her attire, which they termed as derogatory and disrespectful towards women.

The legislators stated in their letter that a person holding a constitutional position such as the Chief Minister must exercise restraint and sensitivity while addressing public gatherings. They argued that statements made from such platforms carry significant influence and can shape social attitudes.

Advertisement

Bajwa and the other Congress MLAs urged the Women’s Commission to take cognisance of the matter and seek an explanation from the Chief Minister. They maintained that making such comments on a day dedicated to recognising the achievements and rights of women was particularly unfortunate and sent a wrong signal to society.

The complainants further said that the state government should demonstrate a strong commitment to safeguarding the dignity and safety of women. They cautioned that remarks perceived as trivialising or objectifying women could undermine broader efforts aimed at promoting gender equality and respect.

In their representation, the Congress leaders requested the commission to examine the matter and initiate appropriate action, if required. They said such steps would help ensure that individuals holding high public office refrain from using language or references that may hurt the dignity of women in the future.