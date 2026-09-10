Congress MP Randhawa alleges border range police officers colluding with gangsters, seeks probe

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, former Jails Minister, and MP from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, has levelled serious allegations of collusion with gangsters against police officers of the border range and demanded an impartial probe. He stated in strong terms that these police officers notably include DSPs transferred from Dera Baba Nanak and Batala.

The mobile phones and call details of all these police officers must be investigated.

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This is necessary to determine which numbers were calling them and whom they were in contact with. The mobile call details and contacts of all these police officers should be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are found to be true, criminal cases should be registered against them immediately.

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Randhawa made these serious allegations while speaking to the media in Chandigarh after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Randhawa stated that he was making the allegations with full responsibility and that, if they were proven false, the DGP of Punjab could register a case against him as well. He added that he was raising the issue not for political rhetoric, but to safeguard Punjab’s law and order. He said he had been raising serious concerns about gangsters for a long time, but alleged that the Punjab government itself was patronising them. According to him, no action is being taken against them.

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The former Home Minister said that the network of gangsters in Punjab is continuously growing stronger and that the fear of the law appears to have vanished. He alleged that during the Gurdaspur Municipal Council elections, gangsters openly threatened voters over the phone, but the administration failed to take effective action.