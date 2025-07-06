DT
PT
Congress MP seeks BSF help for farmer's return from Pak

Congress MP seeks BSF help for farmer’s return from Pak

Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:04 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Sher Singh Ghubaya submits a memorandum to BSF DG DS Chaudhary in New Delhi.
Ferozepur Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya met BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary and urged him to facilitate the return of Fazilka farmer Amritpal Singh, who recently crossed the border inadvertently and was handed over to the police in Pakistan.

Ghubaya said he met Chaudhary in Delhi and demanded immediate resolution of the matter.

The DG assured him that appropriate action would be taken to bring Amritpal Singh, who hails from the Guruharsahai area, back as soon as possible, he said.

Apart from this, the MP also discussed the problems faced by farmers regarding accessing their land across the border fence.

In view of the lack of education and growing problem of drug abuse in the region, the MP demanded that a training centre be set up by the BSF near the border. “This step will also help in fighting the problem of drug abuse in the border areas,” he said.

