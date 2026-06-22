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Home / Punjab / Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa files complaint over ‘forged’ letter

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa files complaint over ‘forged’ letter

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:57 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. File
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Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police, Punjab, alleging the circulation of a forged letter on social media that falsely announces his appointment as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

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In a formal complaint, Randhawa described the document, purportedly issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), as a “deliberate act of forgery, fabrication, impersonation and dissemination of fake news” aimed at misleading the public and creating political confusion.

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The MP has urged the police to register an FIR against unidentified persons responsible for creating and circulating the forged document. He has sought a thorough cyber and technical investigation.

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