Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa's brother Harpinder Singh Rajan joins SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

The Congress suffered a jolt in Majha as Harpinder Singh Gill ‘Rajan’, the brother of Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, joined the SAD in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia here today. Rajan was appointed general secretary of the SAD.

Along with him, sarpanches, panches and block-level leaders of the Congress switched loyalty to the SAD.

Lok Sabha member Dimpa, who had skipped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s January 27 visit to the Golden Temple, was dejected after the party fielded sitting MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib.

Rajan said, “For the past four generations, my family has been associated with the Congress. Having said that, the principles for which the party stood have been thrown to the wind as persons with mafia links have been fielded. Party tickets were sold. All this forced me to quit the Congress.” Rajan and Dimpa’s son Gursant Updesh Singh Gill had filed nomination papers as “Congress candidates” from Khadoor Sahib on February 1, the day Sikki filed his papers. Their candidatures were, however, rejected for the want of an authority letter from the party.

The disgruntled MP had taken to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction. “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty?” he had tweeted.