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Home / Punjab / Congress mulls ‘outreach yatra’ in all constituencies

Congress mulls ‘outreach yatra’ in all constituencies

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Concerns also raised over the safety of the state Congress chief. File
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The Congress on Saturday said the BJP and AAP were “two sides of the same coin as both use arm twisting tactics and intimidation against their political opponents”.

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The party held a daylong brainstorming session, which was presided over by party general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Bhagel and attended by senior leaders from across the state.

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Later briefing reporters, Bhagel announced that the party would hold yatras in all 117 Assembly segments across the state to reach out to people. It will be a three-day yatra in each constituency aimed at reaching out to maximum number of people. Party leaders would interact with them and learn about their issues and problems and expectations.

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He said there were suggestions that the Leader of Opposition should attend the concluding programme of the yatras once these were wrapped up.

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