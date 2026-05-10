Congress mulls ‘outreach yatra’ in all constituencies

The Congress on Saturday said the BJP and AAP were “two sides of the same coin as both use arm twisting tactics and intimidation against their political opponents”.

Advertisement

The party held a daylong brainstorming session, which was presided over by party general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Bhagel and attended by senior leaders from across the state.

Advertisement

Later briefing reporters, Bhagel announced that the party would hold yatras in all 117 Assembly segments across the state to reach out to people. It will be a three-day yatra in each constituency aimed at reaching out to maximum number of people. Party leaders would interact with them and learn about their issues and problems and expectations.

Advertisement

He said there were suggestions that the Leader of Opposition should attend the concluding programme of the yatras once these were wrapped up.