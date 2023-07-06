Congress okays formation of political affairs committee for Punjab

New Delhi, July 6
The Congress on Thursday approved the formation of the political affairs committee for Punjab which includes Harish Chaudhary, the in-charge of the party’s state affairs and state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and senior party leader Ambika Soni are part of the all-important panel which also includes former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Party MPs Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh and Mohd. Sadique are also part of the panel.
“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official communication from the party said.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Rajasthan and former Punjab deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni, as well as Vijay Inder Singla, Gurkirat Singh, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Rana Gurjit Singh and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa are also part of the panel.
Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Adia, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rakesh Pandey, Razia Sultana, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Capt. Sandeep Sandhu have been included in the committee.
AICC Secretaries who are in charge of Punjab and state heads of all frontal organisations have been made ex-officio members of the panel.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also approved the proposal for the appointments in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
Those made general secretaries of Madhya Pradesh Congress are Marioj Bharatkar, Atvind Bagdi, Vishal Agnihotri and Kailash Mishra.
Some new presidents of District Congress Committees have also been appointed, the party said.
