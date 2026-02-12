Congress open to Capt Amarinder Singh’s return, says Bhupesh Baghel amid ED summons

AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday that if Capt Amarinder Singh wants to return to the Congress, the party high command will consider it, sparking speculation about the former CM’s possible comeback.

Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, told a news agency that he had heard Capt Amarinder Singh was feeling suffocated in BJP. The 82-year-old leader had recently undergone knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mohali.

Baghel’s comments come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a 2016 case of alleged violation of forex rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED summons follow the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to allow the federal agency to inspect income tax department records.

Capt Amarinder Singh had joined BJP in 2022 after being ousted as CM in September 2021, citing the party’s rigid approach compared to the Congress’ flexibility. However, he had ruled out returning to the Congress, citing hurt over his removal. “The way I was forced out still pains me. Joining the Congress again is out of question,” he said.