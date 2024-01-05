Congress panel to meet state leaders on pact with AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The National Alliance Committee (NAC) of the Congress will in the coming days hold a meeting with the party’s state leadership to deliberate on forging an alliance with AAP under the INDIA block.

Indiscipline won’t be tolerated: Yadav During a meeting with the Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav, PPCC chief Amrinder Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa are learnt to have raised the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu with him

Without making a reference to Sidhu, Yadav said speaking against the party or its office-bearers at any media/public platform would not be tolerated

The development follows a meeting of PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa with the party top brass in Delhi today. The NAC, with senior leader Mukul Wasnik as its convener, will call the meeting in the next few days and take feedback from Punjab affairs-in charge Devender Yadav and the PPCC chief.

Sources said on the sidelines of a meeting on “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”, Yadav held a meeting with the PPCC chief and CLP leader on the preparedness for the general elections and strengthening of the district and block-level committees. Warring and Bajwa are learnt to have reiterated their stand on an alliance with AAP.

After the meeting, Yadav issued a statement, cautioning against breaching the party discipline, saying that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any violators. Bajwa and Warring are also learnt to have raised the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu with Yadav.

Without making a reference to Sidhu, Yadav said speaking against the party or its office-bearers at any media platform/public platform would not be tolerated.

“Any discourse that goes against the party demoralises workers at the grassroots level. The leaders should desist against making any such statements to the media, TV channels or on social media,” Yadav said.

He added that there was no reason for any leader or worker to circumvent set traditions, procedures and practices, which have been evolved over a long period of time.

Underscoring the “democratic” nature of the Congress, Yadav said the party accords adequate space to every leader and worker. However, he warned, that this does not mean anyone would be allowed to cross the party line.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress