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Home / Punjab / Congress plans Punjab Maange Insaaf yatra from Chamkaur Sahib, 2,000 cyclists set to join

Congress plans Punjab Maange Insaaf yatra from Chamkaur Sahib, 2,000 cyclists set to join

First leg scheduled for November 12 to 19

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi likely to join yatra. File
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As many as 2,000 cyclists will participate in the first leg of Congress’ eight-day, 625-km-long ‘Punjab Mange Insaaf’ yatra organised, which will kick off from Chamkaur Sahib on November 12.

The party aims to take out three to four yatras in November and December in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls.

In the first leg, scheduled from November 12 to 19, the yatra will travel from Chamkaur Sahib to Khanna, passing through 27 constituencies. The second leg will cover the stretch between Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak, while the third has been proposed from Amritsar to Hussainiwala.

Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot will flag off the yatra from Chamkaur Sahib on November 12. Campaign committee chairperson and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi said the ‘Jawani Sambhal Cycle Yatra’ would focus on issues such as the drug menace, corruption and the poor law and order situation.

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In each Assembly constituency, participants will also undertake a march, seeking suggestions from people on issues such as illegal mining, drug abuse and law and order problems.

The party high command is looking to ensure that all senior leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Vijay Inder Singla, are seen cycling together, with the aim of projecting a united front.

This will be the party’s first major undertaking after Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur. Confirming that Warring and other leaders would join the yatra, Channi said the event would provide an opportunity for people to air their grievances against the ruling party and help unite the party.

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His statement came days after a poster announcing the cycle yatra featured pictures of party leaders, including former Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Bajwa, but omitted Warring’s portrait.

After leaders pointed out the omission, a revised poster featuring Warring was released. Party insiders said Rahul Gandhi might join the yatra on any day, depending on his itinerary.

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