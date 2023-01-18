Congress plays down security breach at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

A security breach was reported during former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” on Tuesday morning as it started from Tanda to Mukerian in Hoshiarpur.

As Rahul was walking, a man wearing an orange and yellow hoodie came in quickly and hugged him. He was immediately pushed back by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was walking by his side,a grab from the live footage of the yatra showed.

The Z-plus protectee was on the sixth day of his Punjab yatra. Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said, “Rahul had called in some people and this man came along. We are interrogating him.”

#Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Hoshiarpur #rahul gandhi