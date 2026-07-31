Punjab Congress postpones protest over paper leak to August 5

A day after Punjab former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led a protest outside Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, over the alleged paper leak of the pharmacy officers, the district congress committee has decided to postpone its own protest from July 31 to August 5.

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The agitation will be led by PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, who reached Chandigarh on Thursday night .

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