Congress protests across Punjab

Congress workers on Monday protested across the state against the lodging of a case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa over his “50-bombs-have-reached-Punjab” claim. Acting on the directives of state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party workers took to the streets in Bathinda.

In Sangrur, Congress workers burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister. They were led by Sangrur Congress president Surinder Pal Singh Sibia.