DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Congress protests across Punjab

Congress protests across Punjab

Congress workers on Monday protested across the state against the lodging of a case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa over his “50-bombs-have-reached-Punjab” claim. Acting on the directives of state Congress chief Amrinder...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:38 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Congress workers on Monday protested across the state against the lodging of a case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa over his “50-bombs-have-reached-Punjab” claim. Acting on the directives of state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party workers took to the streets in Bathinda.

In Sangrur, Congress workers burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister. They were led by Sangrur Congress president Surinder Pal Singh Sibia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper