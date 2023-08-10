Congress protests delay in flood relief, says AAP busy in 'self-promotion'

Patiala, August 9
Senior Congress leaders from the Punjab Congress today held a massive protest outside the DC office here to demand financial aid for flood victims.
Senior leaders participated in the dharna addressed by PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa. Addressing party workers, Warring said the AAP’s mismanagement and negligence during the recent floods only aggravated the situation and led to chaos. He further added that the ruling government was answerable to all those who lost their houses, means of livelihood, cattle and loved ones in the floods and the Congress would force the government to address the grievances of the people.
“During visits to the flood-affected areas, I met people who have received cheques ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,500 as compensation for the damage. The meagre amount had only rubbed salt into the wounds of those who would be starting their lives from scratch again”, Warring said.
Condemning the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for wasting crores of rupees on self-promotion, Bajwa said the state and its people should have been on CM’s top priority list when the residents, especially those in the worst-hit areas, were facing crisis situation. Congress leaders demanded Rs 50,000 per acre for the farmers, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses had got damaged, ex gratia of 5 lakh for the injured and Rs 10 lakh to the families who have lost a member.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...