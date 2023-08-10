 Congress protests delay in flood relief, says AAP busy in 'self-promotion' : The Tribune India

Mahila Congress workers raise slogans against AAP in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

Senior Congress leaders from the Punjab Congress today held a massive protest outside the DC office here to demand financial aid for flood victims.

Senior leaders participated in the dharna addressed by PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa. Addressing party workers, Warring said the AAP’s mismanagement and negligence during the recent floods only aggravated the situation and led to chaos. He further added that the ruling government was answerable to all those who lost their houses, means of livelihood, cattle and loved ones in the floods and the Congress would force the government to address the grievances of the people.

“During visits to the flood-affected areas, I met people who have received cheques ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,500 as compensation for the damage. The meagre amount had only rubbed salt into the wounds of those who would be starting their lives from scratch again”, Warring said.

Condemning the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for wasting crores of rupees on self-promotion, Bajwa said the state and its people should have been on CM’s top priority list when the residents, especially those in the worst-hit areas, were facing crisis situation. Congress leaders demanded Rs 50,000 per acre for the farmers, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses had got damaged, ex gratia of 5 lakh for the injured and Rs 10 lakh to the families who have lost a member.

