Congress protests dissolution of panchayats by Punjab's AAP govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led a state-level dharna outside Director Panchayat office, Mohali, against the Punjab Government’s “unlawful” decision to dissolve all the panchayats in the state before their term.

Senior party leaders and MLAs attended the dharna and shouted slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

To take the agitation further, Punjab Congress plans to stage dharna outside the CM residence here.

PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the party had already filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the AAP government’s decision to dissolve the panchayats.

Slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for the “dictatorial” decision, Warring asked, “What if the Punjab Governor uses his constitutional powers and dissolves the AAP government six months before its tenure? Will the CM remain silent?”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that the AAP government’s decision was an attack on the federal structure of the country and a violation of the Constitution. He said that the sarpanches were the elected representatives of the people.

Alleging that the party in power was attempting to intimidate the leaders and members of panchayats across the state, Bajwa added that the Congress would not tolerate any atrocity on the leaders or the people of the state. During the protest, Warring and other senior leaders of the party observed a two-minute silence in the memory of farmer Pritam Singh who lost his life during the clash yesterday in Longowal, Sangrur.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Mohali