Congress Punjab affairs in-charge to get feedback over AAP pact

Chandigarh, January 3

Amid deliberations over the alliance with AAP under the INDIA bloc, Punjab affairs in charge Devender Yadav will meet state Congress leaders for taking feedback on the political scenario.

Before the state visit by Yadav, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa are meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi tomorrow.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, on January 8, Yadav will interact with the party leaders and workers over the next few days. Apart from office-bearers and district and block presidents, Yadav will gauge the pulse of the party workers.

On his first visit to Punjab after assuming the charge, Yadav’s interaction becomes important in the wake of the issue of indiscipline and senior leaders hitting out at each other. The issue of indiscipline had even reached Rahul Gandhi during the December 26 meeting of Punjab’s political affairs committee.

Though party leaders have strongly opposed any alliance with AAP in Punjab as the Congress was the principal opposition party.

On the agenda was discussion on the candidates for the 2024 General election.

‘Jan 7 event organiser already expelled’

Khushbaaz Singh Jattana, Bathinda Rural Congress chief, said Harwinder Singh Laddi, who is organising event at Kotshamir village on January 7, has nothing to do with the Congress. Former PCC chief is participating in the event. He said Laddi had been expelled from the party last year for his non-participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

