Congress questions FIR against ex-ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sangat Singh Gilzian

Chandigarh, June 8

The Punjab Congress has questioned the contents of the FIR registered against two former forest ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangat Singh Gilzian.

Citing factually wrong facts mentioned in the FIR, a delegation of the Punjab Congress leaders comprising Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh and Barindermeet Singh Pahra today met the ADGP (Vigilance Bureau). After nabbing Dharamsot and two key aides Chamkaur Singh and Kamaljeet Singh, no further arrests have been made by the Vigilance.

It has been pointed out that it was during the tenure of Gilzian that District Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Chauhan was transferred out from Mohali to Mansa and two officials, including forest guard Dilpreet Singh, was suspended for flattening hills for the construction of a paved road in Nada village. DFO Chauhan was transferred from Ropar to Mohali during the tenure of Dharamsot.

Regarding the purchase of tree guards, it has been pointed out that the steering committee under the Chief Secretary had sanctioned the budget for the purchase of different items for financial year 2021-2022. A target of 10,000 tree guards was given by the executive committee headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The party leaders said the role of senior bureaucrats and other officers involved in the decisions should also be questioned on the alleged wrongdoings mentioned in the FIR. It has been further pointed out that during the tenure of Gilzian, the tree felling policy had been changed to discourage illicit felling.

