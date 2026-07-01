Congress retains Raja Warring as Punjab chief, puts Channi in charge of poll campaign

Retaining Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the face of the party organisation in Punjab, the Congress on Wednesday unveiled its election architecture for the upcoming Assembly polls, putting former chief minister Charanjit Channi in charge of the campaign and signalling that the party is banking on familiar hands as it seeks to stage a comeback in the state.

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The All India Congress Committee announced that Warring will continue as president of the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee, while senior leader Partap Bajwa will remain the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab.

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Channi has been appointed chairman of the campaign committee, a move that places the former chief minister at the forefront of the party's electoral outreach and mobilisation efforts in the run-up to the election.

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Former minister Vijay Inder Singla has been named chairman of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, which will oversee the party's organisational and electoral preparations, while senior leader Sukhjinder Randhawa has been entrusted with heading the Core Committee.

The Congress has also tasked Amar Singh with leading the manifesto committee that will prepare the party's agenda and promises for voters ahead of the polls.

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In a parallel move aimed at broadening the leadership structure ahead of the electoral battle, the party appointed Sukhwinder Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Gilzian as working presidents of the Punjab Congress.

The campaign committee headed by Channi will have Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Dharamvira Gandhi as co-chairpersons.

The Election Management and Coordination Committee led by Singla will be assisted by OP Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Nagra, Angad Saini and Bharat Bhushan Ashu as co-chairpersons.

Similarly, Gurjeet Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Kamboj and Sukhbinder Sarkaria have been appointed co-chairpersons of the manifesto committee headed by Amar Singh.