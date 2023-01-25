Congress sarpanch gets notice for anti-party work

Muktsar, January 24
The Gidderbaha block president of the Congress today issued a show-cause notice to a party leader and sarpanch of Gurusar village for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
Raj Kumar Sharma, president, Gidderbaha block, said, “Beant Singh is a sarpanch and Congress leader. He meets BJP leader Manpreet Badal. Therefore, a show-cause notice has been served on him.”
Meanwhile, Beant Singh said, “I have good relations with Manpreet, so I congratulated him on joining the BJP. However, I am a supporter of Raja Warring and will remain in the Congress. I have got the notice from the party and will file a reply. I want to make it clear that any leader can meet anyone. Even Warring had presented a bouquet to Bhagwant Mann.”
