Congress screening panel to pick nominees for civic polls

The Punjab Congress has initiated the process of shortlisting candidates for the elections to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara Municipal Corporations. The elections in the first fortnight of November will be fought on party symbol.

The terms of elected bodies of the Municipal Corporations of Amritsar and Patiala had ended on January 22, Jalandhar on January 24 and Ludhiana on March 26.

District Congress Committee presidents have been asked to invite applications from the desirous candidates by October 30 before sending these to the screening committee constituted to shortlist the candidates. The final call on the candidates will be taken by a state-level screening committee.

The elections are being seen as a test of the performance of AAP in urban areas. After coming to power in March 2022 by winning 92 seats in the 117-member state Assembly, the party lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in June last year. However, it is upbeat after its victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection in May this year.

Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Raja Warring said the mood at the ground level was reflective of the public mood against the ruling dispensation. He said in Amritsar alone, over 350 applications had been received so far.

“Seeing the overwhelming response, the party has extended the last date for inviting applications to October 30,” he said.

For Patiala, a four-member screening committee, headed by former minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, has been constituted. Similarly, for Ludhiana, the committee is headed by former Speaker Rana KP Singh; a former minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria heads the committee for Jalandhar and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh heads the committee for Amritsar.

Taking the election as an indicator of public sentiment in urban areas ahead of the coming General Election, the Congress leadership is conducting an intensive exercise to shortlist the candidates.

