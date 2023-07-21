Congress seeks funds from Central Government for flood relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

A delegation of senior Congress leaders today met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted two memoranda to him, demanding the revocation of the decision to allocate 10 acres to Haryana for a separate Vidhan Sabha and seeking the release of additional funds from the Centre for the losses caused by the recent floods in the state.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhavan, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the delegation apprised the Governor of the pitiable condition in the state.

“Extensive damage has been caused by the floods. We requested the Governor to use his good office and press the Centre to release Rs 10,000 crore to help Punjab recover from the floods,” said Warring.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Congress