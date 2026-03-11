DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Congress seeks NCW action against Punjab CM Mann for ‘derogatory, sexist’ remarks against women

Congress seeks NCW action against Punjab CM Mann for ‘derogatory, sexist’ remarks against women

The party leaders have alleged that the CM's remarks at a Women's Day event were 'misogynistic, objectifying, and unbecoming of a constitutional authority'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Image credit/Tribune File
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that the latter made derogatory and sexist remarks against women during a Women’s Day event at a government function held in Sangrur district.

Advertisement

In a jointly signed complaint by Congress MLAs, addressed to NCW chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the party leaders have alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks at the March 8 function in Sunam were “misogynistic, objectifying, and unbecoming of a constitutional authority”.

Advertisement

At the event, which was attended by a large number of women, officials, and members of the public, Mann, who was the chief guest, reportedly narrated an anecdote from his college days during his address to the gathering.

Advertisement

The Congress has alleged that while narrating the incident, the Chief Minister used expressions that objectified a woman and made references which the party termed inappropriate for a public platform, particularly at an event dedicated to women’s empowerment.

Bajwa, in his letter, claimed that Mann referred to a female student using the word “patola”, a colloquial Punjabi term often used to describe a woman’s physical attractiveness. The complaint further alleged that the Chief Minister told the audience that he used to introduce the girl to his friends jokingly as their “bhabhi”, remarks which the Congress leader described as “demeaning and reflective of a patriarchal mindset”.

Advertisement

The Congress leader argued that such comments were particularly disturbing as they were made on a day meant to celebrate women’s rights and empowerment. “The statements made by the Chief Minister are not only disrespectful to women but also send a wrong message to society,” the complaint stated.

Just yesterday, the Congress had complained to the chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission against the CM.

SAD MLA Ganieve Majithia to move NCW against CM Mann’s remarks

SAD leader Ganieve Kaur Majithia said on Wednesday that she would approach the National Commission for Women, seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his alleged remarks objectifying women and using derogatory language. She said that the CM must apologise for the remarks he made about women during a speech in Sangrur. She added that if Mann apologises, the matter could be resolved; otherwise, she would take the issue to the National Commission for Women.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts