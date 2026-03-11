Congress seeks NCW action against Punjab CM Mann for ‘derogatory, sexist’ remarks against women

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that the latter made derogatory and sexist remarks against women during a Women’s Day event at a government function held in Sangrur district.

In a jointly signed complaint by Congress MLAs, addressed to NCW chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the party leaders have alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks at the March 8 function in Sunam were “misogynistic, objectifying, and unbecoming of a constitutional authority”.

At the event, which was attended by a large number of women, officials, and members of the public, Mann, who was the chief guest, reportedly narrated an anecdote from his college days during his address to the gathering.

The Congress has alleged that while narrating the incident, the Chief Minister used expressions that objectified a woman and made references which the party termed inappropriate for a public platform, particularly at an event dedicated to women’s empowerment.

Bajwa, in his letter, claimed that Mann referred to a female student using the word “patola”, a colloquial Punjabi term often used to describe a woman’s physical attractiveness. The complaint further alleged that the Chief Minister told the audience that he used to introduce the girl to his friends jokingly as their “bhabhi”, remarks which the Congress leader described as “demeaning and reflective of a patriarchal mindset”.

The Congress leader argued that such comments were particularly disturbing as they were made on a day meant to celebrate women’s rights and empowerment. “The statements made by the Chief Minister are not only disrespectful to women but also send a wrong message to society,” the complaint stated.

Just yesterday, the Congress had complained to the chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission against the CM.

SAD MLA Ganieve Majithia to move NCW against CM Mann’s remarks

SAD leader Ganieve Kaur Majithia said on Wednesday that she would approach the National Commission for Women, seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his alleged remarks objectifying women and using derogatory language. She said that the CM must apologise for the remarks he made about women during a speech in Sangrur. She added that if Mann apologises, the matter could be resolved; otherwise, she would take the issue to the National Commission for Women.