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Home / Punjab / Congress sharpens Punjab poll pitch on gangsterism, drugs; Rahul says Moosewala killing reflects mindset crisis

Congress sharpens Punjab poll pitch on gangsterism, drugs; Rahul says Moosewala killing reflects mindset crisis

In a simultaneous political pitch, he assured voters that a Congress government, if elected, would be run from Punjab and not Delhi

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:07 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the Congress's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur district of Punjab on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
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By describing Sidhu Moosewala’s murder as a manifestation of a growing phenomenon in which gangsterism is gradually evolving into a mindset and belief system in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to highlight a crisis that extends far beyond conventional law-and-order concerns. His remarks also offered a glimpse into the Congress’s political strategy and agenda for the forthcoming Assembly election.

Kick-starting the party’s campaign from Sangrur, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi targeted both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre, while drawing attention to a wider crisis confronting the state — one marked by gangster networks, drug abuse, insecurity, unemployment and declining confidence among the youth in state institutions.

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In a simultaneous political pitch, he assured voters that a Congress government, if elected, would be run from Punjab and not Delhi, an apparent swipe at allegations that the AAP government is controlled by its leadership in the national capital.

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To shape the party’s narrative in the poll-bound state, the AICC research team, in consultation with Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, organised a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and the family members of four victims at the rally venue. The families represented cases involving alleged political interference in murder investigations, gangster violence, the security of political workers and drug abuse.

“We want to highlight how gangsterism and the drug menace are eating into the talent and potential of Punjab,” said senior Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla.

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PPCC chief Pargat Singh said the party would take the issues of gangsterism and drug abuse to every corner of the state.

Party insiders said that, encouraged by the response to its recent five-day campaign highlighting public safety concerns amid rising incidents of gangster-related violence and extortion, AICC is now preparing to intensify its focus on Punjab’s drug crisis. The campaign, led by Pilot, had included meetings with the families of nearly 22 victims of gangster-related violence.

The Punjab Congress is drawing up an extensive outreach programme that could involve another visit by Rahul Gandhi, during which he is expected to meet families affected by drug abuse. Although his dates have not yet been finalised, senior party leaders indicated that the proposed exercise would seek to hold both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre accountable for their handling of the drug menace.

According to party insiders, apart from gangster-related violence, the widespread abuse of synthetic drugs has emerged as a major public concern in feedback gathered through surveys conducted by the party high command across the state.

Taking the campaign beyond rallies and party meetings, the Congress has also given the go-ahead to three 10-day cycle yatras across the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, beginning November 12. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots outreach and engaging directly with people on issues that it intends to foreground against the state government.

The proposed yatras will focus on law and order, gangster-related violence and the killings of anti-drug activists. The idea of organising the cycle rallies was proposed by former chief minister and committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi.

The tentative routes include Chamkaur Sahib to Talwandi Sabo, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar to Hussainiwala. The final itinerary is expected to be worked out as the campaign plan takes shape. Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot are also expected to participate in the cycle yatras.

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