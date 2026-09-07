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Home / Punjab / Congress slams AAP for opposing High Court Chief Justice appointment

Congress slams AAP for opposing High Court Chief Justice appointment

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday strongly condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government’s opposition to the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, terming it an unprecedented attempt to undermine judicial independence.

Warring said it was “quite unprecedented” for a state government to object to and oppose the appointment of the Chief Justice of the state High Court. “The Aam Aadmi Party has achieved yet another dubious distinction of doing that,” he remarked, asking what the AAP government wanted to convey with this stand.

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He said the move amounted to challenging and undermining the independence of the judiciary, which was dangerous for freedom and democracy. An independent judiciary, he stressed, was the real protector of freedom and democracy against forces that had set a record in abusing power.

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The PCC president accused the AAP government of breaching its brief by trying to interfere in the judicial system, an independent pillar of democracy. “Does the AAP want a judiciary of its own choice?” he asked, warning against such actions by the political executive against the judiciary.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa congratulated and warmly welcomed Justice Mishra on taking oath as Chief Justice. He said the judiciary had repeatedly demonstrated that it would uphold the Constitution, protect citizens’ rights and hold governments accountable when necessary. Citing the landmark proceedings on pending dearness allowance dues of Punjab’s employees and pensioners and the petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, Bajwa noted that the High Court had shown that no government could be above the law.

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The High Court had recently directed the Punjab government to clear pending DA instalments, questioning its claim of financial constraints while expenditure continued on advertisements and other discretionary items. In the Nikhil Saraf matter, the court had sought the government’s response after allegations of serious irregularities were raised, with the government subsequently assuring that demolition action against the property would be halted temporarily.

Bajwa strongly criticised the Mann government’s decision to oppose Justice Mishra’s appointment and stay away from the oath ceremony. He said such conduct sent an unfortunate message about the government’s attitude towards an independent judiciary.

“The Punjab Government was given an opportunity to convey its views on the Collegium’s recommendation. The Union Law Ministry communicated the recommendation to Punjab on August 12, yet the state government did not convey its views before the appointment was notified. Instead of responding within the constitutional process, the Mann Government chose confrontation,” Bajwa said.

He cautioned that the controversy should not be allowed to become an attempt to intimidate or undermine the judiciary. “Governments may disagree with judicial orders, but they cannot question the independence of the institution itself. The judiciary must remain independent, fearless and committed only to the Constitution and justice. I welcome Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and wish him a distinguished tenure as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” Bajwa said.

Justice Mishra, who had been serving as Acting Chief Justice, took oath on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not present at the ceremony.

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