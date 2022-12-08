Punjab Congress slams AAP over freebies

Chandigarh, December 7
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today warned the AAP government against ill-conceived populist freebies which could push the state’s economy towards bankruptcy beyond redemption.
He said the government was on a ‘freebie-spree’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda