Punjab Congress: Something's cooking in AAP

Chandigarh, September 15
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today questioned the state of affairs of the AAP and its government in Punjab after Delhi CM summoned all party MLAs to Delhi for a meeting on September 18 even as CM Bhagwant Mann is away to Germany.
“All is not well within AAP and something is cooking up in the party in the absence of Mann,” he said here today amid allegations by AAP that its MLAs were being poached.
