Congress stages protest over drug menace

Faridkot, October 12
Punjab Congress leadership held a dharna in Faridkot today against the escalating drug menace in the state. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC chief, alleged that the drug problem in Punjab had grown four times in the past one-and-a-half years under the AAP government.
He further said that the state government had completely backtracked on its commitment to control the drug menace within their first four months in power. “The drug problem has intensified four-fold instead of being curtailed in four months,” he claimed.
LoP Partap Singh Bajwa alleged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s incompetence had given a free hand to drug peddlers to flourish under the patronage of tainted AAP leaders in the state.
Addressing various issues currently affecting Punjab, the PPCC chief expressed dismay over the current ‘badlaav’ regime of the AAP.
