DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Congress stands by Mustafa & Razia, says Warring

Congress stands by Mustafa & Razia, says Warring

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Malerkotla, Updated At : 02:07 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cutting across party lines, leaders of various political, social and religious organisations offered their condolences to former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and Congress leader Razia Sultana on the demise of their son during a meeting held here on Saturday. The family was bereaved after Aqil Akhtar, the only son of Mustafa and Sultana, passed away under mysterious circumstances at his Panchkula residence a week ago.

Advertisement

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the entire Congress party stood by Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana in this hour of grief. “Losing the only son is an unbearable and irreparable loss,” said Warring.

Advertisement

Mustafa and Sultana, who are facing charges in the matter, thanked all those present, including Congress leaders and activists of other organisations for their support.

Advertisement

Besides Warring, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Bajwa, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP leader Arvind Khanna and former member of Punjab Information Commission Ajit Singh Chanduraian were prominent among those who joined the community prayers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts