Congress stands by Mustafa & Razia, says Warring

Cutting across party lines, leaders of various political, social and religious organisations offered their condolences to former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and Congress leader Razia Sultana on the demise of their son during a meeting held here on Saturday. The family was bereaved after Aqil Akhtar, the only son of Mustafa and Sultana, passed away under mysterious circumstances at his Panchkula residence a week ago.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the entire Congress party stood by Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana in this hour of grief. “Losing the only son is an unbearable and irreparable loss,” said Warring.

Mustafa and Sultana, who are facing charges in the matter, thanked all those present, including Congress leaders and activists of other organisations for their support.

Besides Warring, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Bajwa, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP leader Arvind Khanna and former member of Punjab Information Commission Ajit Singh Chanduraian were prominent among those who joined the community prayers.