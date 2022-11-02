Congress supporter killed in clash with SAD workers in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 2

A relative of a Congress municipal councillor died during a clash between supporters of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), here on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Puneet Kumar, a brother-in-law of Congress councillor from ward no. 1 Neelam Rani.

The police have booked Ravi, Sahib Singh, Najjar, Moji, Raja, Neelu and Tota allegedly for the murder.

The animosity between supporters of both the parties has been noticed since the civic body elections and minor clashes had also been reported earlier. On February 14, 2021, on polling day of the municipal council elections, supporters of both parties pelted each other with stones leading to injuries to 15 persons.

Today around 4.30 p.m. the supporters of both the parties again clashed during which several people suffered injuries. Of the injured who were taken to local hospital, Puneet died. Four others were referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

The relatives of the injured reached the hospital and attacked the supporters of the rival group.

Ashok Singh, a brother of deceased Puneet in his complaint to police claimed he along Puneet and one Sunny was going to his home when the accused along with many other unidentified people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said investigation has been started after registering a case under Sections 302, 323, 307, 148, 149 and 341 of the IPC against seven suspects.