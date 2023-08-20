Congress suspends Abohar MLA for ‘anti-party’ activities

Chandigarh, August 19
Sending out a clear signal to dissidents, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee (DAC) has suspended sitting Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar.
He is nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who was also a former state Congress president.
Sandeep has been suspended on the recommendation of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
In the suspension notice, member-secretary of the DAC Tariq Anwar pointed out that Sandeep Jakhar had been speaking against Warring and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar.
It has further been pointed out that he had not been participating in party programmes. Recently, Rajasthan Congress party affairs in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa had also objected to the activities of Sandeep Jakhar.
Move surprising, says Sandeep
Abohar: Sandeep Jakhar said, “I never participated in activities that could be categorised as ‘anti-party’. I am surprised that the Congress high command or the DAC never asked me about my political activities.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors