Congress suspends Abohar MLA for ‘anti-party’ activities

Chandigarh, August 19

Sending out a clear signal to dissidents, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee (DAC) has suspended sitting Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar.

He is nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who was also a former state Congress president.

Sandeep has been suspended on the recommendation of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In the suspension notice, member-secretary of the DAC Tariq Anwar pointed out that Sandeep Jakhar had been speaking against Warring and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar.

It has further been pointed out that he had not been participating in party programmes. Recently, Rajasthan Congress party affairs in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa had also objected to the activities of Sandeep Jakhar.

Move surprising, says Sandeep

Abohar: Sandeep Jakhar said, “I never participated in activities that could be categorised as ‘anti-party’. I am surprised that the Congress high command or the DAC never asked me about my political activities.”

